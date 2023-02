Fagyott tetemet sodort partra a víz, a tudósok is bizonytalanok a fajtáját illetően

Stopped by the dead Porbeagle shark to get some measurements to compare with the other male that washed up last week. Unfortunately, someone took the tail, dorsal fin, pectoral fin and what was left of the teeth.

Thanks to @NECWA and everyone who alerted me to this shark. pic.twitter.com/IKCH6jYith

— MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) February 6, 2023