This is the Russian Federation, where houses are destroyed even without the “help” of missiles and in fact without a war (so far) on Russian territory

Yefremov city, Tula region

UPD Gas explosion. So far, two pig Russians have gone negative. #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/mh6YMjR2U4

— Feher_Junior (@Feher_Junior) February 7, 2023