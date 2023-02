Újabb megrázó felvételek érkeztek: az autópályát is feltépte a földrengés

Turkey hit by earthquakes with up to 7.9 magnitude and declared alert level 4. Many buildings in multiple cities collapsed. There are reportedly over 280 deaths in Turkey and 400 deaths in Syria.Lots of people are still under the rubble, thousands out in the cold. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/ByvCj5HGKK

