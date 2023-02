Osztrák elnök: Ausztria katonailag semleges

Austrian federal president Alexander Van der Bellen has arrived in Kyiv for a visit today

As part of his visit he has been taken to Bucha, where Ukraine discovered a mass grave after Russian forces were expelled early in the war.https://t.co/ZAUOctmLZU pic.twitter.com/SYlRGbKJPT

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 1, 2023