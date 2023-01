Dán miniszterelnök: Dánia minden Caesar önjáró lövegét átadja Ukrajnának

🇩🇰🇺🇦Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Zelenskyy pay a visit to wounded Ukrainian defenders in a hospital in Mykolaiv

“It is important for our warriors to be able to undergo not only physical, but also psychological rehabilitation” – Zelenskyy

