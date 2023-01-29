Műsorújság
Lelőtte a rendőrség a szomszédjára támadó férfit Bécsben

Árokba borult, majd lángra kapott egy busz, többen meghaltak

Forrás: MTI
2023.01.29. 08:01

Főoldal / Külföld

Egy utasokkal teli busz árokba zuhant, majd lángra kapott a délnyugat-pakisztáni Baludzsisztánban vasárnap, legalább negyvenen meghaltak – közölték helyi hatóságok.

Hamza Andzsum, a tartomány Laszbela körzetének egyik tisztségviselője azt mondta, sok holttest a felismerhetetlenségig összeégett, ezért DNS-teszteket is elvégeznek az azonosításhoz. Három embert, köztük egy nőt és egy gyereket kimentettek a roncsok alól.

A buszon körülbelül ötvenen utaztak, a hatóságok szerint a balesetet gyorshajtás okozta.

