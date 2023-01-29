Árokba borult, majd lángra kapott egy busz, többen meghaltak

Hamza Andzsum, a tartomány Laszbela körzetének egyik tisztségviselője azt mondta, sok holttest a felismerhetetlenségig összeégett, ezért DNS-teszteket is elvégeznek az azonosításhoz. Három embert, köztük egy nőt és egy gyereket kimentettek a roncsok alól.

39 passengers died on the spot in a bus incident in the Lasbela district of #Balochistan

A passenger bus fell into a ravine near Bela Tehsil.The bus caught fire after falling. as per rescue teams it took two hours to control the fire.

The bus was coming from Quetta to Karachi. pic.twitter.com/sllqzkUWRu

