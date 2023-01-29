Árokba borult, majd lángra kapott egy busz, többen meghaltak

Hamza Andzsum, a tartomány Laszbela körzetének egyik tisztségviselője azt mondta, sok holttest a felismerhetetlenségig összeégett, ezért DNS-teszteket is elvégeznek az azonosításhoz. Három embert, köztük egy nőt és egy gyereket kimentettek a roncsok alól.
39 passengers died on the spot in a bus incident in the Lasbela district of #Balochistan
A passenger bus fell into a ravine near Bela Tehsil.The bus caught fire after falling. as per rescue teams it took two hours to control the fire.
The bus was coming from Quetta to Karachi. pic.twitter.com/sllqzkUWRu
A buszon körülbelül ötvenen utaztak, a hatóságok szerint a balesetet gyorshajtás okozta.
At least 39 people died and 4 others were wounded in an accident after a passenger bus plunged into aravine and caught fire near Chinki stop in the Bela area of the Lasbela Balochistan. May Allah give sabar to the families who have lost their loved one’s💔#Lasbela #accident pic.twitter.com/Sg0o09onVL
