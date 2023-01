A lengyel kormányfő az Ukrajnában zajló népirtásra figyelmeztetett a holokauszt-emléknap alkalmából

Amb. @KSzczerski honoured Edward Mosberg’s memory during the ceremony organized in observance of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day in @PLinNewYork.

The presidential post-mortem distinction for the Holacust survivor was received by his daughter, Caroline.

