Verhofstadt ismét tankokat követel a németektől

The approach of the German Chancellor makes no sense. France & Britain send tanks, but now Germany wants to set conditions on 🇺🇸?!

It’s our backyard. Ukraine defends 🇪🇺 from a genocidal dictator, with its own blood. Enough! #FreeTheLeopards https://t.co/iCmlNbUJHb

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 18, 2023