Verhofstadt Európa tankjaira vetett szemet, hogy Ukrajnába küldhesse őket

This are the countries with Leopard 2 tanks. @JosepBorrellF has to urgently broker a deal between the 13 European states for a significant common delivery to Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are fighting to protect our territory and our values ! #LeopardsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/ZGfK0C5pbc

— Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) January 7, 2023