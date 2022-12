Orosz-ukrán háború: vajon mennyit költenek Ukrajna megsegítésére?

📢8th update of the Ukraine Tracker. 3 insights: 1) for the first time, the EU surpassed the US in total commitments for UKR👇, 2) GER now ranks 2nd, above the UK (counting bilateral+ EU aid); 3) A new ranking quantifies how transparent countries are on their UKR support. A🧵 pic.twitter.com/JlwYdAw6bT

— Christoph Trebesch (@Ch_Trebesch) December 7, 2022