Zavargások törtek ki Franciaországban a Marokkó elleni vb-elődöntőt követően

Mass riots broke out in #France

Moroccan fans, upset by the defeat of their national team, began to destroy everything in their path. The police are forced to use special means.

In Montpellier, the fans tried to rip the French flag from the car. The result is in the last video. pic.twitter.com/aE1ZH45S5m

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 15, 2022