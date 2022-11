Borrell: A lengyelországi robbanás Ukrajna elleni orosz támadás következménye

Unwavering unity, resolve & full solidarity with Poland #Przewodów

EU fully supports Poland’s ongoing investigation. In close contact with partners, incl NATO on next steps

Incident result of massive wave of missile attacks on Ukraine by Russia

Russia must stop its illegal war

