Videón, ahogy egy 35 emeletes toronyházban felcsapnak a lángok

Kigyulladt egy 35 emeletes toronyház hétfőn kora hajnalban Dubai belvárosában, a világ legmagasabb épülete, a Burdzs Kalifa közelében – írja az Associated Press.
Az egyelőre nem világos, hogy a lakóházban megsérült-e valaki, a tüzet azonban sikerült eloltani. A lángoló toronyházról a több videó is megjelent.
In #Dubai, the #Emaar skyscraper caught fire near the #BurjKhalifa, the tallest building in the world.
At the moment the fire was extinguished, there is no information about victims. pic.twitter.com/QtPmRBHSTq
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 7, 2022
Another Video- Massive fire broke out in a 35-story high-rise building near the #BurjKhalifa.
The building of the residential complex 8 Boulevard Walk caught #fire. #Emaar, which is considered the largest developer in the Arab world.#UAEFlagDay #uaeflag #UAE pic.twitter.com/Xj45WiViKn
— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 7, 2022
A kiemelt kép illusztráció.