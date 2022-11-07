logo

Videón, ahogy egy 35 emeletes toronyházban felcsapnak a lángok

Szerző: hirado.hu
2022.11.07. 12:56

Főoldal / Külföld

| Szerző: hirado.hu

Kigyulladt egy 35 emeletes toronyház hétfőn kora hajnalban Dubai belvárosában, a világ legmagasabb épülete, a Burdzs Kalifa közelében – írja az Associated Press.

Az egyelőre nem világos, hogy a lakóházban megsérült-e valaki, a tüzet azonban sikerült eloltani. A lángoló toronyházról a több videó is megjelent.

A kiemelt kép illusztráció.

