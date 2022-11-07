Videón, ahogy egy 35 emeletes toronyházban felcsapnak a lángok

Kigyulladt egy 35 emeletes toronyház hétfőn kora hajnalban Dubai belvárosában, a világ legmagasabb épülete, a Burdzs Kalifa közelében – írja az Associated Press.

Az egyelőre nem világos, hogy a lakóházban megsérült-e valaki, a tüzet azonban sikerült eloltani. A lángoló toronyházról a több videó is megjelent.

In #Dubai, the #Emaar skyscraper caught fire near the #BurjKhalifa, the tallest building in the world.

At the moment the fire was extinguished, there is no information about victims. pic.twitter.com/QtPmRBHSTq

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 7, 2022