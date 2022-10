Újabb robbanások rázták meg Kijevet

🇺🇦🚨That’s my neighborhood in Kyiv. The strikes hit the Taras Shevchenko Boulevard. At this hour there was probably a LOT of traffic.

Those are the University buildings, the Academy of Sciences, and there’s a hospital nearby. NO military target 🤬 pic.twitter.com/mfnPcWQheH

— Emmanuelle Chaze (@EmmanuelleChaze) October 10, 2022