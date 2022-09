Az autójuk tetejéről mentette ki a helikopter a hattagú családot

On 9/21/22, Ranger 1 was requested by @PinalCSO to assist with a vehicle stuck in a flooded wash with 6 people, including several kids, stranded on the roof. The Ranger 1 crew was able to safely extract all 6 via hover ingress. 🚁 #AZTroopers

Full video: https://t.co/NVDOUXLD2P pic.twitter.com/x2ZYJhZBCY

— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 26, 2022