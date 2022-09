Otthona közelében találták meg az elrabolt örökösnő holttestét

Megtalálták a péntek hajnalban elrabolt 34 éves óvónő, Eliza Fletcher holttestét – tájékoztat a Fox News.

A body found in Memphis has been identified as teacher Eliza Fletcher, who was abducted while jogging. A suspect in the case is due in court today. https://t.co/4vCtTVcTTm

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) September 6, 2022