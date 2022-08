I am happy that we found a European solution that facilitates travel between #Kosovo and #Serbia, which is in the interest of all citizens of Kosovo and Serbia.

I thank @predsednikrs and @albinkurti for their leadership, and underline the excellent practical EU – US cooperation pic.twitter.com/kO4UZNenwk

— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 27, 2022