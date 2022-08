Egy férfira bukkantak a lakatlan szigeten - citromot és szenet evett, hogy túlélje

Két citromot és faszenet evett öt napon át egy férfi, miután egy lakatlan szigeten rekedt Rio de Janeiro tengerpartján – írja a The Sun.

A castaway says he survived on a deserted island for five days by eating two lemons, charcoal and drinking sea water and was only rescued when a jet skier spotted him frantically waving his t-shirt 😲https://t.co/odUXGo5IYa

