Kalapáccsal ölte meg anyját a tömegbe hajtó merénylő

This is the man State Police say drove a car into the crowd of people at a fundraiser in Berwick for the victims of last Friday’s deadly fire in Nescopeck. He was later arrested at a home in Nescopeck where a woman was found dead. His name is being released shortly. pic.twitter.com/wgNk2gXgE8

— Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) August 14, 2022