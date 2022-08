Négy gabonaféléket szállító hajó hagyta el az ukrán kikötőket

👀 Four more Bulk vessels leaving Ukraine 🇺🇦 ports again today. Riva Wind departed Odesa, Mustafa Necati (chemical/oil tanker), Star Helena (at anchor), & Glory should soon be underway from Chornomorsk. Destinations unclear at this stage but reportedly carrying 170KT of cargo. pic.twitter.com/MCbiNFcL7M

— Jeremy Higgs 🌾 (@Advice_GrainUK) August 7, 2022