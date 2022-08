Nem hozott sikert Biden közel-keleti útja – A történelem legalacsonyabb olajkitermelési emelését jelentette be az OPEC

CHART OF THE DAY: For the 3rd time only in history, Saudi Arabia oil production is rising above 11m b/d from today (OPEC+ quota for Riyadh for August is exactly 11.004m b/d)

For more on Saudi oil output, take a look at his @opinion column from late June: https://t.co/NKj7H389NE pic.twitter.com/F5T6Kg81id

— Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) August 1, 2022