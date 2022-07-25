logo

Los Angelesben volt az év 369. lövöldözése idén az USA-ban

Forrás: M1
2022.07.25. 08:30

Tömeges lövöldözés volt a kaliforniai Los Angelesben: ketten meghaltak és öten megsebesültek. Négy sérültet kritikus állapotban szállítottak kórházba. A rendőrség közlése szerint két csoport nyitott tüzet egymásra, az incidenst egy vita előzte meg. Az elkövetők egyelőre szabadlábon vannak, a hatóságok nagy erőkkel keresik őket. Ez volt idén a 369. tömeges lövöldözés az Egyesült Államokban – hangzott el az M1 Híradójában.

A címlapfotó illusztráció.

