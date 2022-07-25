Los Angelesben volt az év 369. lövöldözése idén az USA-ban

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that a citywide tactical alert has been issued due to this shooting. We will have the latest coming up on the KTLA 5 News at 5: https://t.co/WbtrQWu32O
— KTLA (@KTLA) July 24, 2022
DEVELOPING: At least seven people were injured with at least three suffering gunshot wounds in a shooting at Peck Park in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles. https://t.co/dgXevPF8oZ
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 25, 2022
Lövöldözés volt Los Angelesben
A címlapfotó illusztráció.