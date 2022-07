Idén is felbukkant a világ egyetlen fekete flamingója Cipruson

She’s back!

#Melani, who has just turned 10, has once again returned to Akrotiri. She is a black, i.e. melanistic, female Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus), presumably the only one in the world! Great to see she is doing well!

You can see Melani at #AEEC. pic.twitter.com/Z98Wn58JWK

— BFCyprus (@bfcyprus) July 19, 2022