Abortuszellenessége miatt rúgták ki, kártérítést kell fizetnie a cégnek

Flight Attendant Charlene Carter turned to @RightToWork staff attorneys after union bosses demanded she be fired for voicing her religious beliefs and support of the National Right to Work Act.

— National Right To Work Foundation (@RightToWork) August 3, 2019