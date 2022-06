Gorilla kergette meg a ketrecbe tévedt kutyát - VIDEÓ

Eltévedt kutya rekedt a San Diego-i állatkert gorillakifutójában vasárnap – írja a Fox News.

A KUSI viewer was at the #SanDiegoZoo Safari Park today & sent this video of a dog that got inside the gorilla exhibit. Bystanders tried distracting the gorillas to coax the dog out. Staff eventually escorted people out of the area. We’ve reached out to officials for more info. pic.twitter.com/mzqwovTsdN

— Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) June 13, 2022