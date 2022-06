Ingyen ad drónt Ukrajnának egy török cég

The people of Lithuania have honorably raised funds to buy a Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine.

Upon learning this, Baykar will gift a Bayraktar TB2 to Lithuania free of charge and asks those funds go to Ukraine for humanitarian aid.

🇹🇷🇺🇦🇱🇹@a_anusauskas@VSemeska@Lithuanian_MoD

— BAYKAR (@BaykarTech) June 2, 2022