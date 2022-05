Ukrán kormányzó: Salétromsavas tartályt találtak el az oroszok Szeverodonyeckben

⚡️The invaders fired at a chemical plant in #Severodonetsk. As a result of the shelling, a tank with nitric acid exploded.

The head of the #Luhansk regional administration, Serhiy Haidai, urges citizens not to leave their shelters and close all windows. pic.twitter.com/FSCiagk0tz

