Hús-vér pumába botlottak az iskola mosdójában - VIDEÓ

Spiders in the toilet? How about a puma? This one was found in a school cubicle and no one knows how it got there.

The big cat was found during a football match by a boy taking a break and was later relocated to a forest.

