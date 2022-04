Elhunyt az orvosi csodának tartott férfi, aki közel húsz év után ébredt fel a kómából

Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 éves korában kedden hunyt el családja körében – írják egy gyászjelentésben.

Terry Wallis, known as “The man who slept 19 years,” died earlier this week. He woke from a 19-year coma in 2003 after a crash nearly took his life and became the subject of many news and medical articles. https://t.co/i2993ebXh5

— KWTX News 10 (@kwtx) April 2, 2022