Több mint 52 ezer azonosítatlan halott van Mexikóban

There are 52,000 unidentified bodies in morgues and cemeteries in Mexico—not counting places like this site in Nuevo Laredo, where charred human remains are nearly 2 feet deep in places and measured only by weight.

Mexico has nearly 100,000 disappearanceshttps://t.co/86ub0mELY8

— skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) March 10, 2022