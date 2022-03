Súlyos baleset történt Texasban, több egyetemi sportoló meghalt

#UPDATE: from @AlexCammarata_ and @Cory_Mose on scene. They tell us the crash was a head-on collision between a 17-passenger van and a Fire F150 truck.

There are multiple fatalities, however due to the nature of the crash, DPS cannot say how many at this time. pic.twitter.com/VnEWiH5uKy

— Tatum Guinn (@tatumguinn) March 16, 2022