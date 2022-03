Álhír volt, hogy megsérült a kijevi holokauszt-emlékmű?

Israeli journalist Ron Ben Yishai (Yediot Ahronot) reporting from Babi Yar in Kyiv says memorial hasn’t been destroyed or damaged. Closest Russian armament hit tv tower 300m away from new memorial, 1km away from old memorial (HEB). https://t.co/09wnkb6Pzt

— Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) March 2, 2022