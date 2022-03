Don’t count the #An225 out just yet—I’ve superposed this drawing onto what seems to be the jet’s exposed tailplane, seen in this image posted earlier by @CSBiggers.

Although there’s substantial damage to the hangar, most of the airframe is under the undamaged section. pic.twitter.com/yo2uw6fl53

— Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) March 1, 2022