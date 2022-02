Tízezrek tüntettek Prágában Ukrajna mellett

This is a pro Ukraine demonstration today on Wenceslas Square in Prague- what a sight… crying like a baby…🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇨🇿 https://t.co/pejpZQfZ5N

— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) February 27, 2022