Tintin, a képregényhős a belga útlevél lapjaira kerül

The new Belgian passport honours one of the jewels of our culture: the heroines and heroes of comic strips whose main theme is travel. The work of Hergé had to be represented, then Tintin will accompany you on your next adventures! 🌏✈ https://t.co/gFU15LnF1T@BelgiumMFA pic.twitter.com/TFLVa3QMKd

— Tintin (@Tintin) January 27, 2022