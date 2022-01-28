Nem sokkal Biden látogatása előtt összeomlott egy híd Pittsburghben

A CBS Pittsburgh jelentése szerint a híd alatt egy gázvezeték fut, a hatóságok közlése szerint a gázvezetéket elzárták.

The Forbes Ave bridge over #frickpark in #pittsburgh collapsed at about 6am. Several vehicles and a bus on the bridge. No injuries reported yet. Strong smell of natural gas. Avoid the area #pittsburghbridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/ykkE4YjiiX

A baleset nem sokkal Joe Biden elnök térségbeli látogatása előtt történt.

A megbeszélésen az infrastruktúra is szóba kerül. Jen Psaki, a Fehér Ház sajtótitkára a Twitteren azt közölte, hogy az elnök várhatóan a tervek szerint folytatja útját.

@POTUS is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time. The President will proceed with trip planned for today and will stay in touch with officials on the ground about additional assistance we can provide.

— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 28, 2022