Nem sokkal Biden látogatása előtt összeomlott egy híd Pittsburghben

Szerző: hirado.hu
2022.01.28. 18:49

Főoldal / Külföld

| Szerző: hirado.hu
Tíz ember könnyebben megsérült, három embert kórházba szállítottak, de egyikük sérülése sem életveszélyes – számolt be a CBS.
Busz és egy autó egy leszakadt híd romjai között a Pennsylvania állambeli Pittsburghben (Fotó: MTI/AP/Gene J. Puskar)

A CBS Pittsburgh jelentése szerint a híd alatt egy gázvezeték fut, a hatóságok közlése szerint a gázvezetéket elzárták.

A baleset nem sokkal Joe Biden elnök térségbeli látogatása előtt történt.

Mentőalakulatok tagjai érkeznek a helyszínére (Fotó: MTI/AP/Gene J. Puskar)

A megbeszélésen az infrastruktúra is szóba kerül. Jen Psaki, a Fehér Ház sajtótitkára a Twitteren azt közölte, hogy az elnök várhatóan a tervek szerint folytatja útját.

