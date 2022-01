Túlélte a 10 éves kislány a hóvihart: a kutyát ölelte szorosan magához

(Russia):On Jan 13, 10-yr-old Vika got lost about half a mile from her home as she returned from school in Uglegorsk as snow was accumulating. Thankfully she was located 18 hours later, sitting on a mattress below a balcony outside of a shelter, clinging to a stray dog. pic.twitter.com/yX3hkkJsi1

— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 22, 2022