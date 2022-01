Egy Etiópiában termő banánféle lehet az új szuperélelmiszer

It’s a close relative of the banana, grows as tall as a house and is a giant herb…can you guess what it is?

Well you’ve probably never heard of it…meet enset – the crop that’s feeding 20 million people 👉 https://t.co/JwRl3eTxkc#foodsecurity pic.twitter.com/ohu1fFucwv

— Kew Science (@KewScience) March 9, 2019