Hálóba gabalyodott delfint mentettek meg - VIDEÓ

A Miami-Dade megyei rendőrségre bejelentés érkezett arról, hogy egy delfin úszkál Dél-Florida partjainál. A rendőrség tengeri járőrszolgálatának egyik tisztje, Nelson Silva a helyszínre sietett, ahol megtalálta a delfint egy hálóba szorulva.

“I got you, buddy”🐬

Officer Nelson Silva, of our Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. Officer Silva located a juvenile dolphin that was trapped in a fishing net. Watch the video to see how Officer Silva helped free the dolphin. pic.twitter.com/qI0J2p3zJI

— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 12, 2022