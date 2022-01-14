logo

Műsorújság

Műsorújság
HU
EN
RO

Hamburger menü

social

élő

#Választás 2022 #koronavírus #szja-visszatérítés #nyílt társadalom #kékfény
×
Kövessen minket Facebook-on is!

Már követem az oldalt!

Hálóba gabalyodott delfint mentettek meg - VIDEÓ

Szerző: hirado.hu
2022.01.14. 08:25

Főoldal / Külföld

| Szerző: hirado.hu
Miami-Dade megyében Dél-Florida partjainál esett a háló fogságába egy delfin, a vízi emlőst a helyi tengeri járőrszolgálat egyik tisztje szabadította ki.

 

A Miami-Dade megyei rendőrségre bejelentés érkezett arról, hogy egy delfin úszkál Dél-Florida partjainál. A rendőrség tengeri járőrszolgálatának egyik tisztje, Nelson Silva a helyszínre sietett, ahol megtalálta a delfint egy hálóba szorulva.

A rendőrtiszt óvatosan közelítette meg az ijedt állatot, majd egy zsebkés segítségével kiszabadította a hálóból. A delfinnek nem esett baja, a mentőakció után elúszott.

Ajánljuk még

 