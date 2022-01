Elpusztult Magawa, a hős aknakereső patkány

Magawa, a “hero” rat who found over 100 unexploded landmines in Cambodia, has died peacefully at age 8.

Unexploded weapons kill or wound over 22,000 civilians globally every year, including over 100,000 children since 2005 — many suffering loss of limbs or lifelong trauma. pic.twitter.com/lJ5wOGl8I4

