Helmet cam video captures moment a dog is rescued after being swept away by an avalanche and buried in the snow for over 20 minutes.

One of the men involved in the rescue told @ABC News the dog, named Apollo, appeared to be fine other than an injured leg. https://t.co/RJZ6iKyFCN pic.twitter.com/bFaoGRD5ZT

— ABC News (@ABC) January 3, 2022