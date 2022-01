A #Victorian man set himself on fire inside his car while screaming about #COVID19 vaccine mandates.

Shocked bystanders pinned down the man as police and firefighters doused him with water and rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries#auspol #Melbourne #victoria pic.twitter.com/gfcZpx9f9h

— 5 News Australia (@5NewsAustralia) January 1, 2022