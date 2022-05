Húsallergiát terjeszt egy agresszív kullancs

RT @UNC_SOM:

“The number of patients diagnosed with this syndrome has increased in the past couple of years,” Dr. Scott Commins told @TODAYshow regarding how a bite from a ‘lone star’ tick can trigger severe allergy to meat causing alpha-gal syndrome. https://t.co/K16AbvnU6b pic.twitter.com/wGclLMq9W1

— Infectolab Americas (@infectolab) May 23, 2022