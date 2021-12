2021 az erőszak éve is volt

#BREAKING In the news from the Norwegian city of Kongsberg, it was reported that many people were killed and injured as a result of the attack of someone using a bow and arrow.

Norwegian police announced that many people died in the town of Kongsberg, 80KM west of Oslo! pic.twitter.com/P2HbOVCb6o

— MUSİTEM HABER (@musitem) October 13, 2021