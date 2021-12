Oroszországból, szeretettel – Píszí karácsonyi útmutatóval kedveskedik az amerikaiaknak a Russia Today (VIDEO)

📺 @RT_com presents a manual on just how one should (might) celebrate Christmas in 2021/22. In the eye of the beholder.

☝️ RT reminds -> in the age of new ethics and cancel culture all things conservative turn progressive. Or should they?#ThinkForYourself & #MerryChristmas! pic.twitter.com/BkSIAYRAb7

— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) December 25, 2021