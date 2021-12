Ötven éve kihaltnak hitt halfajt találtak

Batman Loach Returns: Fish Feared Extinct Found in Turkey:

Scientists working on the Search For The Lost Fishes project have spotted the freshwater Batman River loach, which has not been seen since 1974.https://t.co/yuq0WJnHfc via @guardianeco pic.twitter.com/rPziR0zfob

— Capitals Coalition (@CapsCoalition) December 9, 2021