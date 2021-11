Barbados elszakadt a brit koronától és köztársasággá vált

Tonight, The Prince of Wales will attend celebration events in Bridgetown which will mark Barbados’ transition to a Republic with the Commonwealth. 🇧🇧

As future Head of the Commonwealth, HRH has been invited to the celebration events by the Government of #Barbados. pic.twitter.com/ggSOzsQGFi







— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) November 29, 2021