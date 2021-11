Olaszországban több mint száz feltételezett maffiózót vettek őrizetbe

CORRUPTION INTERRUPTION. Trans-Italian arrest of 100 ‘Ndrangheta suspects and associates—including a mayor—shines a light on the Mafia’s infiltration into legal society. “The clan had forced businessmen to become their accomplices.” https://t.co/SWXK8NUWnW#Ndrangheta #Mafia pic.twitter.com/DYpQdH9ziE

— Mafia Exposed (@MafiaExposed) November 16, 2021