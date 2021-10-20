Teljesen megsemmisült a repülő, csodával határos módon mindenki túlélte a balesetet

Lezuhant egy kisrepülő Texasban. Értesülések szerint a Houston közelében történt szerencsétlenségben senki nem halt meg. Egy ember megsérült a balesetben, őt hátsérülésekkel szállították kórházba.
Jet carrying 19 crashes into fireball in Waller County outside Houston
A Waller megyei seriffhivatal közleménye szerint huszonegy ember tartózkodott a fedélzeten, közülük három a személyzet tagja volt. A közlemény szerint az összes utas túlélte a szerencsétlenséget − írja az ABC13 News.
19 people on board no fatalities and one injury
There were 21 people on the plane when it crashed here in Waller County. No reports of serious injuries.
