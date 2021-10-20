ÉLŐ
×
Kövessen minket Facebook-on is!

Már követem az oldalt!
×

Teljesen megsemmisült a repülő, csodával határos módon mindenki túlélte a balesetet

2021. 10. 20. - 10:50
forrás: MTI

Főoldal / Külföld

 
Megosztás


Lezuhant egy kisrepülő Texasban. Értesülések szerint a Houston közelében történt szerencsétlenségben senki nem halt meg. Egy ember megsérült a balesetben, őt hátsérülésekkel szállították kórházba.

A Waller megyei seriffhivatal közleménye szerint huszonegy ember tartózkodott a fedélzeten, közülük három a személyzet tagja volt. A közlemény szerint az összes utas túlélte a szerencsétlenséget − írja az ABC13 News.

Megosztás