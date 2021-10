Kitört a legnagyobb vulkán Japánban - VIDEÓ

Japanese Meteorological Agency has announced on Wednesday, Mount Aso in Kumamoto Prefecture erupted at around 11:43 a.m. The agency issued a level 3 volcanic activity alert, urging those nearby not to approach the area, according to media source. #eruption #Japan #阿蘇山噴火 🌋 pic.twitter.com/QBQZZ4dxle

— かわたる (@kawataru_j) October 20, 2021